Nearly half the workers at private firms in Australia’s Victoria state, around 1.5 million people, will receive a JobKeeper wage subsidy as a surge of coronavirus cases forces a near total lockdown in the state, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday. The figure illustrates the economic pain of a six-week lockdown of Melbourne, which will see shops and businesses shuttered and five million inhabitants required to stay home. With Australia making it easier to qualify for JobKeeper, Frydenberg said half of the private sector labour force in Victoria will receive a two-weekly payment of $1,500. The wage subsidy scheme, which is scheduled to run until March 2021 and cost more than $32.4 billion, is among measures seeking to prop up the economy, which is entering its first recession in nearly three decades.

WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s very challenging but unless we drive down movement, the number of people moving around Victoria, we don’t drive down the number of coronavirus cases, and then we will remain in these terrible conditions,” Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. On Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said unemployment was forecast to peak at 10%, with effective unemployment closer to 14% when counting workers in the wage subsidy scheme. But authorities say the lockdown of Melbourne is the only way to contain the second wave outbreak of COVID-19 which has infected thousands in recent weeks.