Sam Mooy via Getty Images Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers a ministerial statement on the Australian economy in the House of Representatives at Parliament House on May 12, 2020 in Canberra, Australia.

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he was tested for COVID-19 and is isolation awaiting the result after he coughed repeatedly during a speech in parliament on Tuesday. Frydenberg said he had a dry mouth and a cough when delivering a statement on impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and budget.

In a statement, Frydenberg said he consulted with the deputy chief medical officer who “advised me that out of an abundance of caution it was prudent I be tested for COVID-19”. Frydenberg said he expects to receive the test results on Wednesday. When speaking in parliament on Tuesday, the treasurer spoke about Australia’s unemployment off the back of the pandemic. “It will take some time before unemployment comes back to the pre-coronavirus levels,” he said.

Sam Mooy via Getty Images Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers a ministerial statement on the Australian economy in the House of Representatives at Parliament House on May 12, 2020 in Canberra, Australia.

“But what I do know is that we are doing everything we can to keep people in a job and businesses in business.” Sharing an overall outlook on the economy, he also said: “In Australia, Treasury is forecasting GDP to fall by over 10 per cent in the June quarter, which would represent our biggest fall on record. “At $50 billion, this is a loss equivalent to the total quarterly production of South Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the ACT.”