Jenny Evans via Getty Images People wait in line at a COVID-19 pop-up testing location at Avalon Recreation Centre on December 18, 2020 in Sydney.

“We’re taking this extremely seriously. We want to get on top of it as soon as we can, to give people as normal a Christmas as possible,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday.

The number of coronavirus cases jumped to 17 on Thursday after New South Wales on Wednesday reported its first coronavirus case in nearly two weeks after an airport worker tested positive, prompting authorities to suggest international flight crews should also quarantine after arriving.

There are now 28 cases associated with the Avalon cluster, with 25 linked to either the Avalon RSL, the Avalon Bowlo or both.

About a quarter of a million residents in Sydney’s Northern Beaches have been asked to stay home for three days, and people from outside areas have been urged not to visit as authorities set up more emergency testing centres.

As Sydney scrambled on Friday to trace how an international strain of COVID-19 was transmitted to the community, state and territory leaders have imposed new internal border rules that are bound to ruin Christmas travel plans.

Berejiklian said that the source of the virus was an international strain and that genomic experts were trying to find how it reached the local community.

While federal government ministers warned against hard border restrictions, states and territories have moved fast to update border bans, mostly applicable to people who’ve been in the Northern Beaches hotspot since December 11.

Here is the latest on internal borders:

Queensland

Residents and visitors to the Northern Beaches on or since December 11 who arrive in Queensland after 1am Saturday must hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk ordered visitors from the Northern Beaches who have been in the sunshine state since December 11 to self-isolate for two weeks.

“I don’t make any excuses for that. It is essential that we do that because we want to keep Queenslanders safe,” Palaszczuk told reporters on Friday.

“If people are from the Northern Beaches, of New South Wales, it would be well advised for them to stay in the Northern Beaches and not to travel to Queensland.”

At this stage, the rule is only for people who have been to the Northern Beaches, but this could change with further announcements.

Victoria

Anyone who has been in the Northern Beaches since December 11 must quarantine at home for 14 days.

ACT

People who have been to the Northern Beaches must quarantine and get tested. Canberra residents have been told not to visit the Northern Beaches.

Tasmania

Nonessential travellers from the Northern Beaches are banned from entry to the island.

Visitors who are already in Tasmania and have been in the Northern Beaches since December 11 must call the Public Health hotline on 1800 671 738.

Western Australia

All NSW travellers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and be tested on Day 11 of isolation.

“I understand these changes will cause frustration and uncertainty for some people, and be very upsetting for many families looking to reunite and spend Christmas together,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

“This has been a difficult decision to make, but we need to follow the health advice and do what is in the best interest of all Western Australians.”

People in WA have been advised not to travel to NSW. McGowan has not ruled out a hard border with NSW returning if case numbers surge.

Northern Territory

All arrivals from the Northern Beaches will have to quarantine for 14 days in Alice Springs or Darwin at their own expense.

“Anyone who has already arrived in the Northern Territory from Northern Beaches Council LGA on or after December 11 needs to arrange for a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine while awaiting the test results,” the NT government said in a statement.

South Australia

The border with New South Wales will stay open for now — but anyone travelling into SA from interstate will have to complete a border travel application. One question on the form will focus on if travellers have visited the Northern Beaches on or before December 11.

Are we still allowed to gather for Christmas?

Though authorities have not yet updated restrictions on gatherings in NSW, experts have issued warnings about gathering at Christmas.

“Christmas is a major superspreading event. If there is virus circling in New South Wales, Christmas is a real problem,” public health communicatorDr Norman Swan said, adding that if the virus reaches outside the Northern Beaches, “Christmas could be a problem for metropolitan ― and greater metropolitan Sydney”.

“(That) probably means people should minimise the amount of travel they have got, and if they are going to have the family around, it has to be outside and not inside,” he added.

“Don’t rely on air conditioning because of cool air coming in. It is just recycling the air inside the room. Get outside and spread out and be careful.”

Australia has reported just over 28,000 coronavirus cases and 908 deaths since the pandemic began and estimates most active cases in the country have been among returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.