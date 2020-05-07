The Northern Territory’s Chief Minister Michael Gunner has encouraged people to support local businesses with a “beer and a parmie” as they aim to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis. “That is my challenge to all Territorians now,” he told media on Thursday.

“We have to get out and support those businesses that did the right thing, who shut down and now are opening back up. They need you to buy from them. A beer and a parmie, that is the order.” The Northern Territory’s plan is to ease social distancing restrictions in three phases.

Brook Mitchell via Getty Images Northern Territory's Chief Minister Michael Gunner

Social gathering limitations for non-contact sport, weddings and funerals have already been lifted, while restrictions on restaurants and pubs will be eased in mid-May and all remaining restrictions removed on June 5. “There is no successful exit plan so far in the world for how to come out of lockdown,” said Gunner. “I think we are doing it. We saw Territorians tick the box last weekend with the first stage. Now we are coming to the second stage. From our conversations with businesses and Territorians, I think we will do that well, too. Then we will go on to the third stage. I believe we can provide a road map out.”

davidf via Getty Images