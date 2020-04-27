Getty / Instagram "Hey guys just abit about what’s going around at the moment. Sorry again have a good day," Mitchell said on his Instagram.

NRL star Latrell Mitchell has apologised for flouting social distancing rules at the weekend and called the “cultural gathering” a “little bit of a slip up.”

The NRL has criticised two players for an “unacceptable” breach of lockdown measures by having a camping trip in rural NSW amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the NRL season suspended due to the coronavirus, Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr camped at Mitchell’s farm near Taree, on NSW’s mid-north coast, with Addo-Carr posting photos of the trip on social media.

One picture, which circulated widely around local press, featured the rugby league stars gathered by a campfire with 10 other people.

“Ive been up here with my family for four or five weeks practising social distancing,” Mitchell said in an Instagram video apologising to fans and followers.

Mitchell added that he didn’t mean to break any rules and was trying to help family.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone,” he added.

″(We) wanted to get away up to the bush and make sure we are getting culturally connected again... that was part of what of what the concept of what this weekend was.

“On behalf of me and Foxy and all my mob I do apologise.”