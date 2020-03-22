Huffpost Australia Scott Morrison locks down pubs and cafes.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed the closure of many ‘non-essential’ businesses from midday Monday as Australia dealt with a surge in COVID-19 cases at the weekend. The new shutdown rules come amid global outrage after Aussies and tourists packed many Sydney beaches on Friday, rubbing shoulders and breaking the 1.5m social distancing rule. “We’ve seen some irresponsible behaviour from people who were told to quarantine and have not,” Morrison said in a press conference on Sunday. “And they have spread the virus. We now have to be absolutely rigid.” After the emergency National Cabinet meeting, the PM told reporters pubs, registered and licensed clubs, gyms and indoor sporting venues will shut down, while restaurants and cafes will be limited to takeaway orders only. Casinos, cinemas, church services and entertainment venues will also shut down.

Social distancing in Bondi pic.twitter.com/UwgJFwhHiH — Tom Steinfort (@tomsteinfort) March 20, 2020

Grocery stores, pharmacies, service stations, beauty salons, hairdressers and the accomodation side of hotels will remain open. The PM added that schools will stay open. Australia’s Chief Health Officer Brendan Murphy said that the “risk to children of coronavirus is extremely low”. “The consensus view of all of the chief health officers we signed up to today was, at this time, schools should stay open. We are talking about measures for the long term for several months and that’s why we made that decision.”