Australia has recorded at least 6727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 89 people have died.

More than 3 million cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 207,000 people have died from it.

Here is what is happening with coronavirus in Australia today:

1. NSW’s Warning About 2 Person Visit Rule: ‘This Is Not A Holiday’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned that the easing of coronavirus restrictions announced yesterday is not “a licence to go beyond the rules.”

From Friday, two adults will be able to visit another household anywhere in NSW and also bring their children into the home.

Berejiklian stressed that people should have a conversation about how they navigate the new arrangements.

“This is not a holiday,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

“The reason we’re allowing people to do this (is to) reduce isolation, to improve mental health and give people that bit of contact which they haven’t had.”

The premier added that the government has not “put a limit on how far you can travel in order to visit a loved one” but said if people break the rules, NSW will go backwards.

“The four reasons why you can leave the house still remain,” she said.

“Working or going to school, whether you need to buy something, for exercise, or whether it’s for care and medical needs.

“And the fact you can visit another person’s household is an extension of the definition of care.”



If you’re planning on visiting family or friends this weekend, Berejiklian said to consider the following: