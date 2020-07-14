REUTERS A sanitation worker cleans a bench outside the single remaining public housing tower under a lockdown in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Melbourne, Australia July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

Australian states on Tuesday tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in the country’s southeast that is starting to spill into other areas.

With growing fears of a second coronavirus wave nationally, Queensland and South Australia extended border restrictions and New South Wales imposed limits on the number of people allowed in large pubs.

The changes come as Victoria recorded 270 new cases despite a return to lockdown last week for nearly 5 million people in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

Active cases in the state rose to nearly 2,000, taking Australia’s total number of cases to about 10,000, with 108 deaths.