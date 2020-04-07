Coronavirus In Australia: What Term 2 Of School Will Look Like

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. Australia’s Education Minister Dan Tehan has said there will be “no Year 13” for final year students as the education system continues to adapt during the coronavirus crisis. “The message out of education counsel is clear, there will be no year 13, no mass repeating,” Tehan told media on Tuesday. “Every student will get an ATAR certificate so they can go on to university, vocational employment and employment next year.”

He said the government will be working further with the university and vocational education sectors to determine how ATAR scores will be calculated and assessed, though each state and territory will “jurisdictional responsibility” in terms of the assessment process. Earlier in the day Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews addressed how the second term of school will look like for residents as the coronavirus lockdown continues. Andrews said all children who are able to learn at home from next week, should very much do so. He also spoke about year 12 students and final year exams. Victoria had brought term one’s end forward from Friday March 27 to Tuesday March 24. Next week the ‘school holiday’ period will be over. Tuesday April 14 will be a pupil-free day, and term 2 will start Wednesday April 15 . “School is going to look very different in term 2,” said the premier. “If you can learn from home, you must learn from home.

Godong via Getty Images How will the second term of school will look like for Australians as the coronavirus lockdown continues?