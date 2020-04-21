See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. Australia has had 6,629 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. There have been 71 deaths. The rate of increase in new cases has been below 1% for seven consecutive days - much lower than in many other countries.

There are more than 2.4 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 166,000 people have died from it, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Here’s what is happening in Australia today: 1. Some Elective Surgery To Resume After ANZAC Day Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced some elective surgery procedures will resume after ANZAC Day, April 25. Restrictions will be relaxed around Category 2 or equivalent procedures in the private sector, and selected Category 3 and other procedures. These include, IVF, all screening programs, post-cancer restriction procedures such as breast reconstruction, dental and level 2 restrictions such as fitting dentures, braces, non-high-speed drilling and basic fillings.

Sam Mooy via Getty Images Prime Minister Scott Morrison

All procedures for children under the age of 18, all joint replacements, including knee, hips, and shoulders, all cataracts and eye procedures, endoscopy and colonoscopy will also be permitted. The PM said these measures will be subject to review on 11 May “to determine if all surgeries and procedures can then recommence more broadly”. Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt said these new rules will make “an immense difference for families”. 2. Aged Care Restrictions Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said no one who is feeling unwell should enter an aged care facility’s premises. “You do not go into an aged care facility if you have the slightest respiratory symptom, a sore throat or a circle, you stay away,” he said at a Canberra press conference. All aged care facility staff members are eligible for a Covid-19 test, and family members are still encouraged to visit their loved ones who are in care at these facilities, as long as they are healthy themselves. 3. NSW Sets Date To Return To School: May 11 Students in New South Wales will start returning to school next month in much larger numbers amid a rapid decline in new coronavirus infections, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday. Most schools across Australia have been shuttered for more than a month as part of efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19, despite sometimes conflicting advice from the federal government, which had wanted schools to stay open. Children of emergency workers are among the few who have continued to go to school.

Thank you to parents, principals & teachers for supporting students during COVID-19. Schools will return to face to face teaching in a staggered way from May 11. Initially just a day a week. Please stay posted for more updates from your local school 👉 https://t.co/MeyYUTWRFg — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) April 21, 2020

Berejiklian said students will begin to return to school on May 11 on a staggered basis in preparation for full-time schooling to re-start in July. “It’s time to turn our mind to getting our kids back into the classroom,” Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. “We will have extra cleaning, extra sanitiser, extra health provisions, including forehead thermometers and also extra health equipment in our sick bays.” Australia is one of the few nations around the world to detail plans to re-open schools after infection rates plummeted from more than 25% in mid-March to its current level of less than 1% a day. “From week three of term two, students will start going back to school. Initially, it will just be a day a week,” Berejiklian added. “And then progressively two days, and then we hope by the end of term two we’ll be in a position to have students going back to school in a full-time capacity by term three.”

Channel 7 Facebook Live NSW Premier announces schools will re-open May 11.