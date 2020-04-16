ABC News Scott Morrison delivers "very sobering news" at a press conference following the National Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

At least 6,457 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 63 people have died. There are 42 people on ventilators.

There are more than 2 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 128,000 people have died from it.

Here is what is happening in Australia with coronavirus today:

1. When Will Social Distancing Restrictions Lift?

Following Thursday’s National Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said “there are some encouraging signs” regarding relaxing social distancing measures but any changes will be at least a month away.

“We want to be very clear with Australians, baseline restrictions we have in place at the moment, there are no plans to change those for the next four weeks,” Morrison told reporters at a press conference.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said if Australia moves too quickly to relax rules, the country could end up in “situations like we’ve all seen on the nightly news in high income countries with good health systems like the USA and the UK.”

He added: “We can’t afford to do relaxation until we have a public health system which is so finely tuned that it can detect and respond to any outbreak,” Murphy said.

Morrison said restrictions will remain in place until the government can achieve three goals; expand testing, improve its capacity to trace contacts of known coronavirus cases, and plan a response to any further local outbreaks.

Morrison said these three steps will be finished within four weeks, and Australia will then review the restrictions that include curtailing the movements of residents, and the closures of schools, restaurants and pubs.