Australia has recorded at least 6727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 84 people have died. NSW has the most cases with 3009 recorded as of Tuesday. More than 3 million cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 207,000 people have died from it. Here is what is happening with coronavirus around Australia today:

1. NSW Eases Social Restrictions, Allows 2 Adult Visitors To Another Home

From Friday, two adults will be able to visit another household in NSW, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

“From May 1, on Friday, two adults will be able to go and visit anybody else in their home on the basis of care, on the basis of reducing socialisation and everybody’s mental health,” she told reporters.

“I’ve used the word ‘adults’ to say obviously if you have young children, it’s OK to take them with you. But a maximum of two adults will be able to visit anybody else.”

Those visiting anyone over 70 years old or someone with a co-morbidity must still practice social distancing with the premier stressing that people who feel even slightly unwell should stay home.

NSW has recorded just five new coronavirus cases overnight.

Berejiklian added she expects to see a spike in cases in May due to easing restrictions but the health care system is ready to accomodate more cases.

“We will see more cases and that’s because when you increase activity, when you see people move around more frequently, you will see more cases,” she explained.

“But the health system will be able to cope with that because we’ve used this time during April to build up the capacity get the extra PPE and to make sure that we’re ready.”