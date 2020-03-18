Coronavirus In Australia: How UberEats, Deliveroo And Drive-Thru Food Services Will Change

With social distancing being encouraged, more people are turning to drive-thru options or delivery services for meals. However, it’s come at a cost for some restaurants hurt by UberEats or Deliveroo commissions, or a decline in people dining in.

The surge in coronavirus cases in Australia has had an impact on consumers and businesses when it comes to takeaway food and dining out.

Here is what you need to know as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

“We’ve already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we’re working to quickly implement this worldwide.”

Also offering support to the drivers, the statement read: “Any driver or delivery person who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or is individually asked to self-isolate by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold.

“We understand that you may be relying more on food delivery right now. If you prefer, you can leave a note in the Uber Eats app to ask your delivery person to leave your food at the door,” read the statement.

In a statement sent to UberEats customers last week, the food delivery service said new options were being made in respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Deliveroo also said a contactless delivery approach was being used. With this service, the customer can select this option, the driver will then place the order on the doorstep, notify the customer they have arrived, and then wait one metre away to ensure the customer has collected their food.

“The safety of our riders and customers is our top priority. That is why we are launching a new, contact-free delivery service [where] customers and riders can request in the app that food is left safely on the doorstep,” a company spokesperson said.

“We remain in daily contact with local health officials to make sure we are offering the safest service possible to customers, riders and restaurants.”

UberEats Cuts Commissions For Restaurants

Following a petition that urged food delivery services to slash commissions, UberEats announced a $5million stimulus package on Wednesday.

The petition started by Melbourne food writer Dani Valent stated that “commission charges of up to 30% are insupportable by restaurants and cafes who are already suffering greatly due to a huge drop in diners. At the same time, the delivery operators are seeing a huge spike in business”.

On Wednesday UberEats announced it will help fund promotions available on the app, while restaurants will now have the option to receive daily payments as opposed to weekly.

New restaurants and caterers coming onto the platform will have their sign-on fees waived.

Plus, the company pledges to deliver 25,000 free meals to healthcare workers and other relief services during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The restaurant industry is being hit hard by Coronavirus and the sector needs to help the thousands of people that rely on it - for work and as an essential service - during this difficult time,” Uber Eats Regional General Manager for APAC, Jodie Auster, said in a statement provided to HuffPost Australia.

“We are putting in place a range of initiatives to continue to support restaurant partners, particularly small business owners, as they keep their kitchens firing to feed people across the country.”

KFC Suspends In-Restaurant Dining

On Wednesday KFC announced it will suspend in-restaurant dining facilities across Australia. Only drive-thru, pickup or delivery services will be available.

“We have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and know that social distancing is key to minimising the spread of the disease which is why we’re making a few changes,” Nikki Lawson, CEO KFC Australia and New Zealand, said in a statement.

“While we’ve temporarily suspended eating-in at our restaurants, fans of KFC will still be able to come in to order, but only to pick-up and use drive-thru.

“Ordering through the KFC App and Delivery through our partners will be business as usual and are great options for convenient and contact free ordering.”