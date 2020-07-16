Robert Cianflone via Getty Images A general view of the Brunswick Private Hospital on July 15, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Two men in their 80s have died in Victoria overnight from COVID-19 as the state logged a record daily rise in new infections, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Victoria reported 317 new daily cases, the highest since the pandemic began. The state’s previous high of 288 new cases came last week.

There are 109 people in hospital in Victoria, many are younger people, and there are 29 people receiving intensive care.

Victoria’s chief health officer, Brett Sutton said the state may not have seen the worst of new case increases yet.