WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images A woman queues outside a COVID-19 coronavirus testing venue Thursday at The Royal Melbourne Hospital in Melbourne.

Victoria has recorded 428 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in the 24 hours up to 11am Friday, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed.

The surge is the state’s largest daily increase since the pandemic began.

There are 122 people in Victorian hospitals and 31 in intensive care.

There will be dozens of individuals who will require hospitalisation from these 428 people,” Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters on Friday.

“Tragically there will be several who require intensive care support and a number of people will die.”

Andrews said the state death toll now stands at 32.

“The details of those individuals is one gentleman in his 80s, one gentleman in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s,” he said of the three new fatalities.

“I can offer no further information about those three tragedies.”