Quinn Rooney via Getty Images Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media on July 20, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Victoria reported 484 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the new data at a press conference along with two further coronavirus-related deaths.

“There are now 44 Victorians who have passed away as a result of this virus - that is two further deaths overnight,” he said.

“Two males in their 90s connected with aged care settings.”

The premier said the high number of new cases is down to one in two people awaiting COVID test results not staying at home and self isolating.

“To have less than half of people following those very, very clear orders - that is contributing to these numbers,” he said adding that those who have been tested and who are experiencing financial hardship or do not receive sick leave may be eligible for a $1500 payment.

“That $1,500 payment is there for people who really have, in their own judgement, no choice but to go to work sick or to go to work whilst waiting for a test result,” he said.

“Those choices - we don’t want people to make those choices. 1800-675-398. Call that number and we will provide you with that support so that you can be at home and do the safe thing.”