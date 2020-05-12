See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. SYDNEY (Reuters) - Victoria will resume face-to-face teaching from May 27, weeks earlier than expected, after a school shutdown to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday. The state would take a staggered approach with teenagers in classrooms first, followed by younger pupils from June 9, Andrews said.

The Labor premier has been criticised by his political opponents for being too slow to reopen schools, a step seen as key to restoring the national economy which is heading for its first recession in 30 years. The May 27 target date brings forward a previous government recommendation to keep Victorian students at home until mid-year, as new infections trend lower with seven new cases in the state in the 24 hours to Tuesday, according to official figures.

Lincoln Beddoe via Getty Images

Victorian classes would resume starting with years 11 and 12, and grades one and two, Andrews said. “With three students in my own household, all learning from home ... I know and understand this has not been easy,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. “But it has made a profound difference, a profound difference to the number of cases that we have.” Drop-offs and lunch times would be staggered, cleaning would be ramped up and all adults would be required to keep their distance.

Quinn Rooney via Getty Images Victorian premier Daniel Andrews