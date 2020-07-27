Australia's Highest Daily Increase As Victoria Records 532 New COVID-19 Cases

Victoria on Monday reported the country’s highest daily increase in coronavirus infections, prompting the authorities to warn a six-week lockdown may last longer if people continue to go to work while feeling unwell. The state reported 532 new cases of COVID-19, taking the national total to 549, the most new cases in a day since the pandemic arrived. Victoria currently has more than 4,500 active cases after weeks of triple digits daily rises. It reported six more deaths, taking the state toll to 77, almost half the total national death toll. Five of the deaths were in aged care facilities, which have been hit hardest in the state.

Quinn Rooney via Getty Images Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media on July 27, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Australia has avoided the high COVID-19 casualty rates of other countries, but a wave of community transmission in Victoria has prompted a lockdown in Melbourne, the only Australian city to make it mandatory to wear a face mask in public. “If you’ve got a sniffle, a scratchy throat, a headache, fever, then you can’t go to work,” said Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews in a televised news conference. “This is what is driving these numbers up, and the lockdown will not end until people stop going to work with symptoms and instead go and get tested because they have symptoms.” Melbourne is halfway though a six-week ban on movement other than for work, buying food, giving or receiving healthcare, or daily exercise. Andrews added that he may announce additional measures later this week.