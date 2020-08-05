Victoria reported a record rise in new COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday, as it prepared to close much of its economy to control a second wave of infection that threatens to spread across the country. The state reported a daily high of 725 new COVID-19 cases and a record 15 deaths (including a man in his 30s) despite having reimposed a lockdown on Melbourne four weeks ago.

New South Wales and Queensland introduced new measures to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, which has claimed 738 lives across the country of 25 million people. In Victoria, the state government imposed a night curfew and tightened restrictions on people’s movements across greater Melbourne on Sunday, and ordered most businesses to stop trading from Wednesday night in a massive blow to the national economy.

WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images Victoria's state premier Daniel Andrews speaks during a press conference in Melbourne on August 5, 2020.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday further restrictions would include shutting most childcare centres and expanding a ban on elective surgery to the whole state to free up medical resources for coronavirus cases. “The notion of more than 700 cases is not sustainable. We need to drive the numbers down and this strategy is designed to do just that,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. In northeastern Queensland state, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said travellers from NSW and Canberra would be barred from Saturday. The state is already closed to Victorians. “We have seen that Victoria is not getting better, and we’re not going to wait for NSW to get worse. We need to act,” Palaszczuk told reporters in Brisbane. After two months of no community transmission in the state, Queensland now has at least three such cases. “It is clear now that Australia is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 and we cannot afford to have that second wave here in Queensland,” Deputy Premier Steven Miles said. Queensland reported one new case on Wednesday, while NSW reported 12 new cases.

As of 12:01am Friday, all returning NSW travellers from Victoria must come through Sydney Airport and must do mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days, at their own expense. (This does not include existing arrangements for our border communities). https://t.co/fbFuDGPM0jpic.twitter.com/OIhQnABD8g — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) August 5, 2020