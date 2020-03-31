See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. At least 4,200 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 18 people have died. The virus has killed more than 35,000 people worldwide and more than 738,500 are infected.

Here is what is happening in Australia today: 1. There Will Be 34,000 More Hospital Beds And Chairs Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said 34,000 beds and chairs will be made available to the public hospital system thanks to a new “integrated partnership between the commonwealth and the states and the private hospital sector”. He also explained that ICU staff from private hospitals will be able to help fight against the coronavirus crisis in Australia thanks to shared resources. “A third of intensive care units are within the private hospital system and will be made available,” he said. “Over 105,000 full-time and part-time staff, including over 57,000 full-time and part-time nursing staff.”

Sam Mooy via Getty Images Minister for Health Greg Hunt

2. New Social Distancing Fines, NSW Police Call It ‘Lockdown’ As tough restrictions on leaving the house came into play overnight, authorities confirmed police will issue on the spot fines to enforce social distancing rules. The fresh government orders mean people in NSW could pay up to $11,000 in court ordered fines. A state-by-state breakdown on the fines can be found here. “You’re in a lockdown wherever you live,” said NSW police commissioner Mick Fuller. “Wherever your primary home is, that’s where we want you to stay, unless you’re getting food or going to the doctor’s.”

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Commissioner of the New South Wales Police Force, Mick Fuller addresses the media.

3. Businesses Register With JobKeeper Wage Assistance Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that as of 8am on Tuesday, “over 113,000 Australian businesses have registered their interest in the new #JobKeeper wage subsidy of $1500 per fortnight for each employee”. “Our $130 billion plan is all about keeping Australians in jobs while we deal with this #coronavirus crisis,” the PM wrote on Twitter. More details about the government’s $130 billion wage package can be found here.

As of 8am today, over 113,000 Australian businesses have registered their interest in the new #JobKeeper wage subsidy of $1500 per fortnight for each employee. Our $130 billion plan is all about keeping Australians in jobs while we deal with this #coronavirus crisis. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 30, 2020

4. Australians Receive $750 Payment Today On Tuesday the first Economic Support payment of $750 will hit Australians’ bank accounts. “The first $750 payment will be paid automatically from today and progressively to those over 6.8 million people eligible for it, including pensioners, over coming weeks,” tweeted Scott Morrison. More details about who is eligible for these government payments can be found here.

Over $1.1 billion in Federal Government assistance for lower income Australians will hit bank accounts today. The first $750 payment will be paid automatically from today and progressively to those over 6.8 million people eligible for it, including pensioners, over coming weeks. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 31, 2020

5. Tasmania Records Second Death An elderly man died at the Royal Hobart Hospital overnight, taking the state’s Covid-19 death toll to two. “This is a very sad time,” said Premier Peter Gutwein on Tuesday. “This is two deaths in Tasmania, two deaths too many, and it serves as a warning to us all that these are going to be tough and difficult times and we must all do our part to keep Tasmania safe.”

Brook Mitchell via Getty Images Tasmanian Premiere Peter Gutwein