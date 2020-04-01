See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. At least 4,557 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 20 people have died. The virus has killed more than 40,000 people worldwide and more than 800,000 are infected.

Here is what is happening in Australia today: 1. NSW Records Ninth Death A 95-year-old woman from the Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park had died, taking NSW’s coronavirus death toll to nine and the national death toll to 20. She is the fifth person from that particular nursing home to die after contracting Covid-19. “Things are, unfortunately, from a medical perspective going to get worse,” said Premier Gladys Berejiklian. “We’re going to see more cases and more people needing hospitals and we need to make sure that the hospitals are ready.” Acknowledging it’s difficult to source medical equipment from overseas now, she called on local manufacturers who are able re-tool or supply sanitisers and other equipment for hospitals.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Premier of NSW, Gladys Berejiklian

2. Qantas Baggage Handlers Test Positive A flight from Sydney to Adelaide on Tuesday night was forced to turn around after South Australia health authorities confirmed six Covid-19 cases among Qantas baggage handlers at Adelaide airport. “Seven flights to and from Adelaide are affected,” said Qantas. “This includes one Sydney flight that was on its way to Adelaide, which will return to Sydney and passengers will be provided with accommodation and put on alternative services tomorrow.” 3. Bondi Pop-Up Testing Clinic To Open NSW Health has confirmed a pop-up testing clinic will be set up in Sydney’s Bondi after a cluster of “infected backpackers” was identified. Speaking to media, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said, “We do know there is a potential risk that other members of the community may have come in contact with infected backpackers. For prudency, we want to increase testing.”

Mark Evans via Getty Images Mounted Police patrol Bondi Beach as all eastern suburbs beaches.