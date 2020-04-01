See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.
At least 4,557 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 20 people have died.
The virus has killed more than 40,000 people worldwide and more than 800,000 are infected.
Here is what is happening in Australia today:
1. NSW Records Ninth Death
A 95-year-old woman from the Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park had died, taking NSW’s coronavirus death toll to nine and the national death toll to 20.
She is the fifth person from that particular nursing home to die after contracting Covid-19.
“Things are, unfortunately, from a medical perspective going to get worse,” said Premier Gladys Berejiklian. “We’re going to see more cases and more people needing hospitals and we need to make sure that the hospitals are ready.”
Acknowledging it’s difficult to source medical equipment from overseas now, she called on local manufacturers who are able re-tool or supply sanitisers and other equipment for hospitals.
2. Qantas Baggage Handlers Test Positive
A flight from Sydney to Adelaide on Tuesday night was forced to turn around after South Australia health authorities confirmed six Covid-19 cases among Qantas baggage handlers at Adelaide airport.
“Seven flights to and from Adelaide are affected,” said Qantas.
“This includes one Sydney flight that was on its way to Adelaide, which will return to Sydney and passengers will be provided with accommodation and put on alternative services tomorrow.”
3. Bondi Pop-Up Testing Clinic To Open
NSW Health has confirmed a pop-up testing clinic will be set up in Sydney’s Bondi after a cluster of “infected backpackers” was identified.
Speaking to media, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said, “We do know there is a potential risk that other members of the community may have come in contact with infected backpackers. For prudency, we want to increase testing.”
There are 140 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Waverley local government area which includes Bondi and surrounding suburbs. ABC reported a pop-up clinic will open at Bondi Pavilion by lunch time, and it’s expected to see at least 200 people come through daily.
The pop-up clinic is a joint effort by NSW Health and St Vincent’s Hospital.
On Wednesday NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian reiterated the health department’s agenda to scale up testing in particular areas.
“As I mentioned yesterday, our health authorities have been focusing on the areas where there are outbreaks or clusters and ensuring more testing is done in those areas,” she said.