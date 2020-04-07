Coronavirus In Australia: Scott Morrison Releases Covid-19 Modelling

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. At least 5,882 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 48 people have died. The virus has killed more than 69,000 people worldwide and more than 1.2 million are infected.

Here is what is happening in Australia today: 1. Government Releases Covid-19 Modelling Prime Minister Scott Morrison said recent travel bans and social distancing measures show Australia is on its way to flattening the curve, but emphasised modlling work released on Tuesday is “theoretical”. “It is not based on Australian case data and does not model Australian responses,” he said. Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said researchers were analysing data on the epidemic to help the government plot a recovery, with the benefit of some extra time afforded by social distancing. “We are on a life raft but we still have to chart the course of where we take that life raft,” Murphy told reporters in Canberra. “What is clear about the way that countries are responding to this virus is that there is no clear, right answer. There are lots of potential paths.”

Sam Mooy via Getty Images Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) and Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy during a press conference in the Main Committee Room at Parliament House on April 07, 2020 in Canberra, Australia.

The PM said said that while the government would be guided by medical advice, he would not support policies that would extend the health crisis to a point where it would irreparably damage the economy. “If a scenario comes forward and it involves a duration well beyond the government’s capacity to support it then that would render such an option not workable,” he said. 2. ‘No Year 13’ For Final Year Students Australia’s Education Minister Dan Tehan has said there will be “no Year 13” for final year students as the education system continues to adapt during the coronavirus crisis. “The message out of education counsel is clear, there will be no year 13, no mass repeating,” Tehan told media on Tuesday. “Every student will get an ATAR certificate so they can go on to university, vocational employment and employment next year.” More details here. 3. Boris Johnson In ICU UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street confirmed on Monday evening. He is understood to be conscious and was moved at about 7pm as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery. More details here.

KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive with coronavirus (COVID-19).