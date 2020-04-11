Coronavirus In Australia: 'The Worst Is Yet To Hit Us' Says NSW Premier

James D. Morgan via Getty Images Waverley local council and NSW Police have been forced to close down the iconic Bondi to Bronte coastal walk due to behavioural issues with large numbers still continuing to ignore requests to stay at home on Easter Saturday April 11, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia may be showing early encouraging signs of stabilisation in the rise of new Covid-19 cases, but NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the country is not out of the woods yet. “The worst is yet to hit us,” she told media in Sydney on Saturday.

Australia has seen the pace of infections slow dramatically in the past week. The number of new confirmed cases rose on Saturday by 86 to 6,238, while there were 56 deaths.

Thanks to everyone for sticking to the rules this Easter long weekend. That means not attending Church tomorrow and not having gatherings with extended family (especially a tough one for me). We are in this together to Stop the Spread. pic.twitter.com/RzI4RQdUpm — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) April 11, 2020

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said on Friday that the country was on the ‘cusp’ of eliminating the virus, but he added: “Whether that’s where we’re going to be in several weeks or months remains to be seen.” In its toughest crackdown against the virus yet, Australia has deployed helicopters, police checkpoints and hefty fines to deter people from breaking a travel ban during the Easter holidays, which started on Friday and will run until Monday. NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin quit the cabinet over the weekend after moving to his holiday home, breaching a public health order. “I will not allow my circumstances to be a distraction from (NSW government’s) work and I very much regret that my residential arrangements have become an issue during this time,” Harwin said in a statement.

James D. Morgan via Getty Images Police control car park entires to ensure safe social distancing at Sydney Fish Market on April 10, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.