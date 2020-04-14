The virus has killed more than 117,000 people worldwide and more than 1.8 million are infected.

At least 6,366 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 61 people have died.

However, Hunt said Aussies should still be vigilant during this pandemic as “the curve really is flattening, but it hasn’t stopped”.

“We will review what’s occurred, but Australians have, overwhelmingly, done an amazing job over Easter.”

“What that shows is that there has been a continued flattening the curve throughout Easter,” he said on ABC News on Monday.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia is continuing to flatten the curve as daily infection rates fall to less than two per cent daily growth.

This is what is happening in Australia and beyond:

“And so, we need to continue doing what we’re doing, because these outbreaks could take lives, they could overwhelm the health system if they were left unchecked,” he said.

“That’s why we still have a considerable period of time of difficult restrictions. But at the same time, we’re planning that road out.”

2. NSW To Increase Testing

While only seven people tested positive for Covid-19 on Easter Monday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian reminded NSW residents that testing wasn’t as high on the public holiday.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said “we do want to see these upcoming weeks having high rates of testing”, with a focus on particular areas.

In the next week the targeted areas are Penrith, Inner West, Liverpool, Randwick, Waverley, Woolahra, Blacktown, Cumberland, Westmead, Ryde, Manning and Lake Macquarie.

“That’s because in those areas we have diagnosed identified cases of COVID-19 where there aren’t clear links to clusters and so we want to assure ourselves there is not broader community transmission occurring in those areas,” said Dr Chant.

3. Tourism Shutdown

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there is no way tourism can reopen at this stage as the pandemic continues.

“I’m very sorry, but... We can’t open up tourism,” she said in an interview on ABC News. “It would be absolutely negligent to open up tourism when we are flattening the curve. It is the most negligent thing to do.”

Areas such as Cairns have seen some small levels of community transmission, but Palaszczuk said she’d be reluctant to reopen the “tourism industry megacentre” in order to avoid a spike of coronnavirus cases.

“I know that tourism operators are struggling. Cairns is a tourism industry megacentre,” she. said. “But once we get through all of this, I’m quite sure that with light at the end of the tunnel, we will see a lot of Australians going and travelling in Cairns. But this is now not the time.”

4. Unemployment To Peak

In what is the first time since 1994, Australia’s unemployment rate is set to hit the double digits, with federal treasury forecasting the jobless rate will hit 10% this June quarter.

“It is a heartbreaking number,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison admittedduring an interview on Channel Nine’s Today show.

“Unemployment at that rate, hundreds of thousands of people losing their jobs, it is just absolutely heartbreaking.”

The PM said the government’s JobKeeper scheme will help “limit that devastation” and that the number of businesses linked up to the program has doubled.