Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued a direct plea to Australian teachers, asking them to return to classrooms and be the “great heroes” of Australia.

In a televised address to the teachers of the nation, the PM said their place in society has “always been critical”, insisting teachers must join cleaners, supermarket staff and health workers on the frontline to fight Covid-19.

“There are people doing just amazing jobs, great heroes,’’ he said.

“Of course, in our health care system, our nurses and our doctors, our pathologists, the paramedics, right across the board, the cleaners in our hospitals all doing incredible work and we thank them for it.

“But there’s another group I want to talk about today, and that is our teachers. I want teachers to know from me, both as a parent and as a prime minister, just how appreciated you are and how important the job is that you’re doing right now and how much you are needed.”

The plea comes as several states prepare to embark on term two and adapt to remote digital learning.

Students in Victoria will return to school today, studying from home using online teaching, amid large shutdowns due to coronavirus.

“To ensure more kids can learn from home, the Government will loan more than 6,000 laptops and tablets to students who don’t have access to digital technologies,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ website said this month.