Here is what is happening today: 1. NSW To Increase Testing: ‘We Want 8000 A Day’ NSW now aims for bigger-scale testing for COVID-19, by widening the scope for who can actually get tested. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said “anybody across the state” can get a test, even if they don’t work with vulnerable people or aren’t living in a known coronavirus cluster.

“I’m very pleased to announce New South Wales is now saying to anybody across the state, if you have symptom, if you are worried you have the COVID-19, if you have been in contact with anyone and you are concerned you have the disease, please come forward and get tested,” she said on Friday. The Premier said the “boost” in testing is important before the lifting of restrictions can be considered. “We want to see the number of tests go up above 8000 everyday,” she said. “We really want to boost our testing because as we consider lifting restrictions, we have to have more tests. We have to have more people come forward and we really want that to happen.” 2. Australia In Third Phase Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia is in the ‘third’ phase of the Covid-19 outbreak. “We are now in that third phase which we have to protect against,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

“That’s the ‘community phase’, where the virus actually moves within our own community.” He said this meant the health authorities hoped to slow the spread by widespread testing - even of people without symptoms - and contact tracing. “We now have to be wary against community transmission, and so we are dealing with that third wave of the virus,” he said. 3. Ruby Princess Cruise Ship Sets Sail The cruise ship linked to a third of Australia’s coronavirus deaths has left the country after a month docked in local waters, the authorities said on Friday, as an emergency cabinet meeting was expected to ease some social distancing measures. The Ruby Princess, owned by Carnival Corp, has become a flashpoint of public anger after being allowed to unload thousands of passengers in Sydney without health checks on March 19.

Hundreds of its passengers later tested positive to COVID-19, about 10% of the country’s roughly 6,600 infections, and a third of the country’s 77 coronavirus deaths have been traced to the ship. Separate criminal, coronial and government investigations have been launched to find out how the ship’s operators were allowed to let coronavirus patients disembark. The ship left Australia early on Friday with about 500 crew members on board, after other crew members had been repatriated, New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters. “NSW Health will maintain contact with the ship’s doctor, whilst they are in Australian waters,” Fuller said. “This was all about minimising the risk to the crew members, and the health advice was that yesterday, the ship was the lowest risk that we’ve seen since it landed,” he added. 4. Health Official Questions Trump’s ‘Disinfectant Injections’ Idea Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy has questioned US President Donald Trump’s recent suggestion of giving people disinfectant injections or ultraviolet light to cure coronavirus.

