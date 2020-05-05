See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. Australia has recorded about 6,825 infections and 96 deaths. There are less than 1000 active cases in the county. More than 3.5 million cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 247,000 people have died from it.

Here is what is happening today: 1. Queensland Border Won’t Open Till June Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says there’s no plans to open the state’s border till at least next month. “Once we see those hotspots clear of community transmission, that is when I think there will be reason to look at that,” she said. “We will review our border restrictions at the end of every month. “June’s a good ambitious target...I can’t say whether it’s early June or late June,” she said.

Chris Hyde via Getty Images Queensland Police set up at the Queensland and New South Wales border at Coolangatta on March 25, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, the premier said she will be speaking with cafes and restaurant owners as well as tourism operators. “As we put in place our plan for schools, we will have our plan or cafes and restaurants. We will have our plan for tourism. Our recovery roadmap for the future.” On Monday Palaszczuk confirmed students in Kindy, Prep, Year 1, 11 and 12 would return to school on May 11, while Years 2 to 10 would continue remote learning at home.

