See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. SYDNEY - Restaurants, cafes and bars in New South Wales were reopening on Friday after a two-month shutdown under coronavirus lockdown measures, boosting the federal government’s bid to get people back in work and the economy back on track. The easing of quarantine measures in NSW comes just a day after the national statistics office reported unprecedented record high job losses and Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that worse was still to come.

In Sydney, locals braved a cold, wet morning to catch up with friends and family over a coffee. “It is such a treat,” said Jess Best, who met up with a friend in a cafe in the city’s eastern suburbs. “To be able to sit down with other people around and chat to my friend. I can have a normal morning, not hiding away in my home.”

REUTERS/Loren Elliott Customers sit at a cafe on the first morning of eased coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, allowing up to 10 patrons to sit at a time inside establishments previously only opened for take-away, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, May 15, 2020.

ASSOCIATED PRESS - AP Photo/Rick Rycroft Rob Barton, right, and Charlie Downe have lunch at a restaurant along the shoreline as stage 1 of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions begin in Sydney, Friday, May 15, 2020. Some pubs, clubs and restaurants are reopening with a limit of 10 patrons while following distancing guidelines.

1st day of #lockdown restriction easing in Sydney’s hospitality. Cafes, restaurants & hotel dining room allowed ten customers. I had bacon, egg toast and a crossword to celebrate. My moustache mug filled for 1st time in 8 weeks. Joy oh joy. #corvid19aupic.twitter.com/SnnYo03a0E — Justin Brash (@just_brash) May 15, 2020

Today is the day lockdown lifts in Sydney and we can go to a restaurant and SIT DOWN!!!!!!!!! and get asked what we want to eat!!!!! AHH the excitement is real — sophie jones (@sophjones7) May 14, 2020

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian cautioned people to remain vigilant and maintain social distancing as restaurants, pubs and other businesses reopened for dine-in customers under the proviso they limit patrons to 10 at any one time. “Easing restrictions has failed in so many places around the world and I don’t want that to happen in NSW, I want people to have personal responsibility for the way we respond,” Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney on Friday. NSW officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily tally in just over a week. The national daily increase has slowed to an average of less than 20 a day. Officials have credited lockdown measures adopted in March, including closing the country’s borders and ordering people to stay home unless on essential business, with constraining the spread of the virus. Australia has recorded about 7,000 COVID-19 cases, including 98 deaths, significantly below the levels reported in North America and Europe.

Please be extra careful as we ease some restrictions in NSW today. Maintain good hand hygiene, practise social distancing and if you’re unwell, get tested and stay home. More info: https://t.co/ka9q1ClOKn and 13 77 88 pic.twitter.com/huxmd1YIow — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) May 15, 2020