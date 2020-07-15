'Additional Restrictions' Will Apply If Victorians Don't Follow COVID-19 Rules, Says Premier

Australia’s most populous states will impose harsher restrictions on movement if a COVID-19 outbreak is not quickly bought under control, state premiers said on Wednesday.

Australia has been heralded as a global leader in containing COVID-19, but in the last week it has seen a surge in new cases.

Desperate to contain the outbreak, Victoria last week forced about five million people into a six-week lockdown in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire. Still, Victoria said it has found another 238 cases in the last 24 hours.

There are 105 people in Victorian hospitals, up 20 from yesterday, and 27 in ICU.

Nationally, Australia has now recorded about 10,500 cases, while the death toll rose to 111 on Wednesday after a woman in her 90s died from the virus.