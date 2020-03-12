Dmitry Feoktistov via Getty Images

As Coronavirus is officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, many of us are being told we should carry on with business as usual, but that’s an entirely different story for people with travel plans. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) on Thursday updated its travel restriction level for a number of destinations in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19. Here are the countries the government is advising to avoid. The latest official figures show 120 people in Australia have tested positive while three people have died after contracting COVID-19.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images ROME, ITALY - MARCH 11: People wear protective masks in the Piazza Navona in Rome, Italy, on March 11, 2020. Italian government has extended restrictions which was previously limited in the northern Italy, to countrywide with an aim of the Covid-19 outbreak prevention.

Italy The government on Wednesday advised that Australians “do not travel” to Italy after Italian premier Giuseppe Conte enforced a lockdown on the whole country. It is the worst-affected country after China and is at the highest level of warning on DFAT’s four-level advice scale. “The Italian government has restricted people’s movement across the whole country to curb the spread of #COVID19,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne Tweeted on Wednesday. “@dfat now advises that Australians reconsider their need to travel to Italy & do not travel to parts of the north, including Lombardy, which includes Milan, & Venice.”

Italy has said all shops except pharmacies and food stores will be closed in response to the country’s coronavirus outbreak. “If you’re returning to Australia from Italy, as an Australian citizen or permanent resident, you’ll need to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in Australia from 1800 (AEDT) on 11 March 2020,” DFAT’s SmartTraveller.gov.au said. Easyjet, Norwegian Air, British Airways, easyJet, Wizz Air and El Al Israel Airlines are among carriers to axe flights to and from the country. Confirmed cases in Italy have topped 10,000.

Huffpost Australia Bali records its first death from COVID-19, a tourist.

Bali While influencers visiting Bali recently praised the holiday hotspot’s efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus by testing temperatures of patrons before entering clubs and restaurants, government advice is to “exercise a high degree of caution overall” in Indonesia. “The Indonesian Government has confirmed a number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. There is limited availability of testing and infection control facilities and the risk of transmission of the virus is increasing,” DFAT’s Smarttraveller website advised as of Thursday. Although Indonesian authorities have imposed temporary restrictions on entry from China and parts of Italy, Iran and South Korea, the Australian government points out health care for Aussies that become seriously ill in Bali “is likely to be significantly below the standards available in Australia.” A 53-year-old British woman became Indonesia’s first confirmed death from the virus on Thursday. Qantas has not made changes to its Bali route but several events on the island have been postponed such as the Ubud Food Festival which organisers said would instead go ahead in July. “Ubud Food Festival has a responsibility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the community stays healthy and safe,” festival organisers said in a statement to HuffPost Australia. “With a large Festival gathering, the Foundation does not have the capacity to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. With travellers now being advised not to travel to Bali, this is also jeopardising the Festival’s sustainability.” Indonesia reportedly has 34 confirmed cases of the virus.

ASSOCIATED PRESS The Diamond Princess cruise ship is anchored at a port in Yokohama, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Japanese health officials and experts on a government panel acknowledged Monday that the quarantine of the virus-hit cruise ship was not perfect, but defended Japan's decision to release about 1,000 passengers after 14 days. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan The advice has been raised to “exercise a high degree of caution overall” while travelling in Japan during the pandemic. Japan reported a surge in infections after the Diamond Princess cruise ship was held in quarantine while docked at Yokohama on February 4. More than 700 people aboard the ship tested positive for the virus after a previous passenger, who had left the ship during a stop in Hong Kong, tested positive. Six people who were onboard the ship have since died from the virus. DFAT warned on Wednesday authorities have implemented new entry arrangements for Japan. “You will be denied entry to Japan if you have been in certain parts of China, South Korea or Iran in the past 14 days,” the Smarttraveller website said. “You’ll be required to spend 14 days in quarantine in a designated facility if you arrive in Japan from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau or South Korea.” Total infections in Japan have risen to 1,278. Cruises Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne has advised elderley people strongly rethink any cruise travel. “Particularly those with underlying health concerns, to reconsider taking an overseas cruise at this time,” she said in a recent Tweet. “Disruptions due to quarantine & denials of entry to ports can have significant effects on travellers.”

Thailand Thailand will temporarily suspend issuing visas on arrival to visitors from 19 countries and territories, including China, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, its interior minister said on Wednesday. South Korea The Australian government last Thursday banned the arrival of foreigners from South Korea, tightening its border controls in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus as it recorded its second death from the illness. DFAT warned on Wednesday, “if you’re returning to Australia from South Korea, as an Australian citizen or permanent resident, you’ll need to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in Australia.” Authorities said there’s a heightened risk of sustained local transmission of coronavirus. “We now also advise you not to travel to Daegu because of the significant outbreak of COVID-19 there. If you’re in South Korea, monitor your health closely and follow the advice of local authorities.” Local carrier Korean Air Lines warned the virus outbreak could threaten its survival after it scrapped more than 80% of its international capacity, grounding 100 of its 145 passenger aircraft. “The situation can get worse at any time and we cannot even predict how long it will last,” Woo Kee-hong, the president of South Korea’s biggest airline, said in a memo to staff that summed up the turmoil facing the industry. “But if the situation continues for a longer period, we may reach the threshold where we cannot guarantee the company’s survival.” South Korea has reportedly “seen the peak” of the outbreak and seen a decline in coronavirus cases after mass testing. More than 7,300 coronavirus infections have been confirmed throughout South Korea with the death toll at 50.

Ezra Acayan via Getty Images INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - MARCH 10: A flight attendant is seen wearing a facemask aboard an AirAsia flight bound for Manila, Philippines, at Incheon International Airport on March 10, 2020 in Incheon, South Korea. According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 131 new cases have been reported, with the death toll rising to 54. The total number of infections in the nation tallies at 7,513. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Should I stay or should I go? The Australian government also recommends avoiding non-essential travel to China and Iran and has notices live for Mongolia, Singapore, and Cambodia. Dr Anna Banerji, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto, said the decision on whether to cancel travel plans to non-restricted destinations is up to the individual. If people decide to travel, she suggests minimising risk by avoiding large groups of people or crowded areas like large swimming pools. She also suggests travellers wash their hands frequently and try not to touch their face. She also recommends that before people travel they take time to consider whether they can afford to take time off work if they are stuck in a quarantine, if they have sick leave, and if they can afford staying in a hotel abroad longer than planned. The WHO says to only wear a face mask if you have COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing or if you are taking care of someone who has COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the risk of contracting COVID-19 on a plane is low because the air circulation prevents germs and viruses from spreading easily. Cruises, on the other hand, include conditions that can make respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 spread. Older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions are at more risk of contracting COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). A study from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention found that coronavirus patients over the age of 80 had a 14.8% chance of dying, the highest of any of the demographics.