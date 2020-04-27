The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed the lives of at least 50,000 people in the United States, a staggering and bleak milestone as the nation continues to battle the outbreak.

The exact number of confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is 50,031 as of Friday, according to coronavirus data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 10,000 of those deaths come from outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to data compiled by The Associated Press from state health departments and media reports.

The US had recorded 879,468 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, according to the same data. About a third of those come from New York, which has also experienced the highest number of deaths compared with any other state, at nearly 21,000. About 78% of those deaths were in New York City.

Despite being home to about 4% of the world’s population, the US now accounts for about a third of all confirmed coronavirus cases and more than a quarter of all deaths. The nation’s death toll is more than twice as high as Spain’s, the country with the second-most virus-related deaths in the world.