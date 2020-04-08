See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. Maximum penalty for trying to deliberately spread Covid-19

11 million masks will be allocated to healthcare workers

Increased testing of healthcare workers Following recent cases of Australians assaulting, threatening or coughing on healthcare workers in particular, the maximum penalty for trying to deliberately spread coronavirus has now been announced. “I have advice from the Attorney-General’s Department which I want to read,” Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“And that is, ‘The deliberate transmission of COVID-19 is an offence under the general criminal laws that apply in every state and territory. The most serious of these open fences may carry maximum penalties up to imprisonment for life if somebody was to take a step which led to the death of a healthcare worker’.

“In addition, those same state and territory criminal laws also make it an offence to cause someone else to fear that they are having transmitted to them the virus, for example by coughing on them.” Minister Hunt said two people in the ACT had already been charged for “this type of behaviour” and the government’s plan supports “stepping up our protection of healthcare workers”.

Sam Mooy via Getty Images Minister for Health Greg Hunt