How Face Masks Became A Powerful Symbol Of Expression In Dark Times

Fast forward three or four nauseating months, and here we all are, habitually instructing our hands to loop two elastic bands behind our ears to secure our masks and face coverings in a daily routine that’s now become as familiar as brushing our teeth.

Victoria has made wearing masks mandatory, while NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging people to also wear one in enclosed spaces such as on public transport, shopping for groceries, in areas of high community transmission, when attending a place of worship or while facing customers in a a hospitality or retail job.