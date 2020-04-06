The 31-year-old former Bachelorette shared her experience in an email with followers of Believe By Sam Frost - an online platform she launched with her sister Kristine to raise awareness about mental health issues.

‘Home And Away’ star Sam Frost has opened up about the “crippling anxiety” she’s battled in recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I personally have found this time extremely difficult,” she wrote. “Recently, I called my Mum crying hysterically after a very long night of tears, and crippling anxiety keeping me awake. Quite honestly, I am feeling more alone than ever.”

Sam said she was thinking of “everyone in the world right now” as the globe grapples with the crisis, and encouraged her followers to reach out to loved ones in this time of “instability and the unknown”.

Earlier this month Sam spoke about her battle with mental health issues, telling Who magazine: “For me, depression has been something that I’ve battled my whole life and I think that’s certainly heightened when you go through something publicly and you just feel that immense pressure.

“You can feel it in your chest.”

Channel Seven recently paused filming of ‘Home And Away’ amid the Covid-19 crisis, and took it off air for two weeks to allow for news programming.

The network has confirmed the show will return to screens on Easter Monday, April 13.