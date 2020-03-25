Getty Images/EyeEm A 2-month-old baby has become Australia's youngest case of COVID-19.

Two Australian children under 10 have recorded positive tests for coronavirus.

NSW Health confirmed on Wednesday a two-month-old baby and a seven-year-old girl are among the record 211 new cases recorded in the state overnight.

Both cases were in contact with adults that had Covid-19.

“A two-month-old boy who was tested following close contact with a confirmed adult case and has had minimal symptoms and he’s isolated at home,” NSW Chief Health Minister Dr Kerry Chant told reporters.

“In a separate unrelated case, we have a seven-year-old girl who was tested following close contact with a confirmed adult case and is, again, has minimal symptoms and isolated at home.”

The youngest case prior to these was a 12-year-old child.