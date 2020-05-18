NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Turned Away From Cafe

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. MELBOURNE - Hailed for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner were turned away from a cafe on Saturday because it was too full under the physical distancing guidelines. Ardern’s government relaxed many social distancing rules on Thursday, reopening cafes, cinemas and malls after two months of some of the tightest restrictions in the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Ardern and Clarke Gayford walked for a brunch to a cafe in the country’s capital, Wellington, where they were initially told it was too full, New Zealand media reported.

Phil Walter via Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) her partner Clarke Gayford (L) and their child Neve pictured in 2019.

An employee ran after them a few minutes later when a table became free and the couple went back. Arden’s partner, Clarke Gayford, took the blame on himself. “I have to take responsibility for this, I didn’t get organised and book anywhere,” Gayford said on Twitter. “Was very nice of them to chase us down st when a spot freed up. A+ service.”

