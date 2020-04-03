A New Enemy In The Battle Against Coronavirus: Lockdown Fatigue

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. It’s been weeks since Italy declared a nationwide lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and tensions are starting to rise. “We don’t have a single euro left. We won’t last another week like this,” one resident of Palermo, in Sicily, said in a video that has circulated online in recent days, warning that “revolution will break out” if the government fails to provide more relief. “I can’t take it anymore. I’m about to collapse. They’re starving us,” said a shopkeeper in the southern city of Bari. In another video, a group of people shouted at police officers stationed outside a closed bank in the city.

“We don’t have any more food or money. My store has been closed for 20 days now. How am I supposed to live?” a man said. “Please, come home with me and see for yourself. I have nothing left. I need something to eat,” said a woman. Particularly in Italy’s poorer southern regions, there is evidence that the initial solidarity that Italians displayed in response to the coronavirus outbreak appears to be fading, as residents chafe at the ongoing restrictions on daily life. Scenes of Italians singing from their balconies have given way to frustration and anger. Last week, a man in Naples sparked a confrontation between customers and staff at a grocery store when he tried to obtain a few essential items — pasta, tomatoes, bread, oil — but was unable to pay. “This man has no money to pay, he can’t eat, he didn’t buy any champagne or wine, he bought the basics,” an onlooker argued with staff members. Police were also called to a Lidl supermarket in Palermo last week when a group of about 20 families loaded shopping carts with food and attempted to leave without paying. Two weeks ago, the Italian government unveiled a 25 billion-euro stimulus package, which included provisions to help workers facing temporary layoffs. But the benefits leave out the large number of Italians who work in the country’s vast informal economy, and residents and public officials say more needs to be done.

Fabrizio Villa via Getty Images Police with the protective masks control the traditional open-air fish market closed due to the coronavirus emergency on March 12 in Catania, Italy.

“We need to act fast, more than fast,” Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando told the La Stampa newspaper, according to Bloomberg. “Distress could turn into violence.” This week, the Italian government said the country’s lockdown would be extended “at least” until Easter, and possibly longer. On Monday, the death toll in Italy rose by 812 to 11,591 — a total that is higher than any other country in the world. The total number of infections in the country stands at 101,739, although the rate of new infections appeared to be slowing. Franco Locatelli, the head of Italy’s supreme health council, told HuffPost Italy that he recognised the sacrifices people are making for the sake of public health and that the restrictions are working to slow the spread of the coronavirus. “We are seeing the results of the measures taken, we are moving forward in this direction,” Locatelli said. “We must send a message of encouragement — all the more because people are willing to make sacrifices if they see and understand the underlying rationale.” “The lives of all of us are at stake here,” Locatelli said.