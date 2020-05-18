See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. As lockdown measures begin to ease across Australia, some workplaces are opening up again, sparking a lifestyle change for those who’ve been working from home for the past few months. It’s not just a matter of sitting beside your colleagues again, but commuting to the office in peak hour, which in itself can raise health concerns as social distancing becomes more difficult.

New social distancing transport rules in NSW mean a maximum of 12 people will be allowed on buses, and up to 32 passengers per train carriage. Ferries will be able to carry 45 people at once.

Brook Mitchell via Getty Images Cleaners are pictured at work while wearing PPE at the Waverley Bus Depot on April 29, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Transport NSW will be placing stickers so people know where they can sit and stand on public transport. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has advised Sydneysiders to travel in off-peak periods between 10am and 2pm, or choose a mode of public transport that isn’t already at capacity. “On buses and light rail, there is capacity, so you might want to think about a different way to do your journey in the morning,” Berejiklian said at a press conference on Monday. “You might want to get dropped off at a ferry wharf or a light rail route. Both those modes are under capacity in the peak at the moment, however buses and trains are at capacity in the peak.”

Sydney Trains attempt at social distancing 😂 .. good try but problem is once people sit on the green dots, nobody knows the dots are there..need red dots or clear signs explaining all this..#sydneytrains#transportfornsw@TrainsInfopic.twitter.com/v3uAK2soNV — TheAirlineShow (@The_AirlineShow) May 17, 2020

Sydney trains to run at 24% capacity? How am I ever supposed to get to/from work? The evening commute is ridiculously busy already. #fail 🙄 — 1Rachel_ (@1Rsyd) May 18, 2020

I normally work staggered hours 730 to 430 in Sydney cbd and trains are beyond covid safe crowding at those times. To stagger enough people will have to start work at all hours of day and night — Mark B. (@Nilbog_Aus) May 18, 2020

She advised people to continue checking transport apps for updated information about timetables, seat availability and demand. “We don’t want people to get the virus or spread the virus on public transport. “There will be deep cleaning, extra measures in place. There will also be special identifications of where you should be sitting or standing on the transport.” The premier said more “pop-up parking stations” will be made available in “employment hubs” across the city, such as Moore Park in Sydney’s south-east. “In addition, Minister for Transport will have further details on pop-up bike lanes, encouraging people to use active transport,” she added.

Be patient, that is the plea to public transport users in Sydney, as huge changes are brought in for buses, trains, ferries and light rail. https://t.co/aib0ct63zD@alexhart7#NSWTransport#7NEWSpic.twitter.com/VVxLcGbAz8 — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) May 18, 2020