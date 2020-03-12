Updated: See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus has been officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. A pandemic is declared when a new disease for which people do not have immunity spreads around the world beyond expectations, according to the body. It comes after the organisation declared the outbreak a “global public health emergency” at the end of January, when there were fewer than 100 cases of Covid-19 outside China and eight cases of human-to-human transmission of the disease. Now there are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have died, with the numbers expected to climb. Australia has 112 confirmed cases.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the UN agency, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) is “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity” of the outbreak. He also expressed concern about “the alarming levels of inaction” and appealed to affected countries to “detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilise” to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak worsening. “We cannot say this loudly enough or clearly enough or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic,” he told a briefing in Geneva.

