Married At First Sight star Cyrell Paule has called for a stop to the racism that many Asian-Australian communities have recently faced amid the coronavirus outbreak. “All in all, it’s disgusting behaviour. People don’t deserve that at the end of the day,” the 2019 MAFS contestant told HuffPost Australia on Tuesday.

The reality star, who recently welcomed a son with Love Island contestant Eden Daly, said she hadn’t personally faced racism since the COVID-19 crisis, and that she’s “pretty happy it hasn’t happened towards my son either because he is half-Asian at the end of the day”. However, Cyrell said she had witnessed “people making racial comments” during a recent day out in Sydney Chatswood – a suburb with 34.1% of its population being of Chinese ancestry, according to most recent census data.

Instagram/cyrelljimenezpaule Married At First Sight star Cyrell Paule has called for a stop to the racism that many Asian-Australian communities have recently faced amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’d love to say for everyone to stop but even without the coronavirus, we live in a society where racism doesn’t stop. It just keeps going. If it’s not the coronavirus, it’s the colour of your skin in general,” she explained. Cases Of Racism In recent weeks many people of Chinese ancestry living in Australia have said they have faced a wave of racism, both in person and on social media, since the coronavirus outbreak. Queensland surgeon, Dr Rhea Liang, said the “misinformation” about the virus that began in Wuhan, China, had led to racially-motivated remarks, one of which were made to her at work. During a consultation at her clinic on the Gold Coast, the general and breast surgeon (born in New Zealand and of Chinese heritage) was taken aback by a caucasian male patient who refused to shake her hand in light of the coronavirus outbreak. “I was running my clinic and we had seen a patient and he came in, and it’s usual for us to shake hands with patients,” Dr Liang told HuffPost Australia. “He stuck out his hand and then made a joke, ‘I probably shouldn’t shake your hand because you might have coronavirus’. This was in front of a nurse, two medical students, and a few other people standing.”

Jenny Evans via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 31: People in Sydney's CBD are seen wearing masks in Sydney, Australia.