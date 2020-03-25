Australia Coronavirus Shutdown: What Is Still Open And What Is Banned

Following Scott Morrison’s announcements of Stage 1 and Stage 2 coronavirus restrictions, there’s still some confusion over which businesses and services are available to Australians. Here’s a breakdown of what is still open and what is banned.

What Is Open Doctors and Pharmacies Services provided by doctors and pharmacies are categorised as essential and will not be closing. General practitioners can now conduct telephone consultations and post out prescriptions. Those with Covid-19 or flu-like symptoms are advised not to go to the pharmacy themselves. Dentists Services provided by dentists fall into the essential indoor gathering/healthcare categories that the government says will remain open. However, it’s best to ring your dentist to check whether they are open or performing limited procedures, as the Australian Dental Association is “recommending that dentists minimise the provision of routine dental treatment until 30 April 2020”.

Vets And Pet Grooming Veterinary hospitals will be open as they provide an essential service addressing pet health. Sydney Animal Hospitals will keep their six locations across the city open, with boarding services and grooming also available. “We have a non-contact protocol and have made several changes to our practice to ensure the hospitals can stay open and are not at risk of a shut down,” said Practice Owner and Veterinarian, Dr Sam Hayes. Puppy school will be suspended, but Dr Hayes said their “puppy trainers are providing online content so puppy owners can at least follow some training steps”. Supermarkets Major supermarkets Woolworths, Coles, IGA and Aldi will remain open for customers’ essential grocery needs. After already designating senior hour at 7am and bringing the closing time forward to 8pm, Woolworths will be reducing its trading hours across some stores. Trading hours will be 11am to 6pm across 41 stores (called Priority Delivery Hubs) to prioritise delivering groceries to more vulnerable people.

Local Delis It is up to the individual food business but some small delis are staying open to serve the community. The family-owned Deli Erskineville in Sydney will stay open until the father and son team think it’s unsafe to close. “We want to keep serving the community fresh food and meal options for as long as it is possible to do so,” owner Jeremy told HuffPost Australia. Post Offices Australia Post offices will remain open, and posties and delivery drivers will continue to work. “Customers can be assured they will continue to be able to send and receive parcels and mail, pay bills and use Bank@Post during this time,” read an official statement issued Monday. There are delays to some international and interstate travels given logistics and border restrictions. Hairdressers Hairdressers are open however customers won’t be able to get the complete cut and colour as services must be confined to 30 minutes per person. Florists The scaling down of weddings and cancellation of events has taken its toll on the floral industry but many florists are still open. Inner-Sydney florist, The Floral Decorator said on Wednesday, “We are lucky enough to still be trading and here for all your floral needs to brighten your lives during these crazy times. We are going day-today.”

Restaurants and Food Delivery Services Restaurants are open for takeaway services only, and that includes food outlets in shopping centre food courts. However, some restaurants have chosen to close as they struggle to survive with the social distancing restrictions. Fine dining restaurant in Sydney’s Darling Harbour, Zaaffran, closed its doors this week. At this stage the restaurant will be shut for the next month. Food delivery services such as UberEats, Deliveroo, MenuLog and Door Dash are all providing contactless delivery options.

Shops Shopping centres remain open though some retail chains and individual stores have already announced closures. Michael Hill jewellers announced Tuesday they were closing 300 stores across the globe, 165 of which are in Australia. Women’s fashion retailer Forever New said on Wednesday all physical stores will be closed, though its online store will continue operating and purchases will be delivered to shoppers.

James D. Morgan via Getty Images A sign informing customers that the Microsoft store is closed on Pitt Street mall on March 21, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Weddings and Funerals Weddings are permitted but only five people can be present - the couple, celebrant and two witnesses. Funerals are restricted to 10 people, and it’s predicted that online streaming of funeral services will increase. Funeralcast, a provider of funeral webcasting services, says it has seen a 600% increase in enquiries over the past two weeks. “Until recently, most of the viewers were people who couldn’t get to a service because of a physical barrier,” said Funeralcast director Scott Gorman. “They might live in a nursing home, interstate or overseas. But with all the frightening news and distancing rules around Coronavirus, a lot of younger people who would normally attend are feeling scared about being in groups - especially among people they may not know.” What Is Not Open Nail and Beauty Salons On Tuesday night the PM said nail and beauty salons had been added to Stage 2 of business closures and restrictions. These include laser hair removal, tanning clinics, tattoo shops and massage (excluding health related). Laser and cosmetic beauty clinic You By Sia is keeping its prime store in Bondi open till 7pm on Wednesday March 25 before compulsory closures kick in at midnight. The company said it will continue to take online orders of beauty products while they are closed. Gyms All gyms as well as yoga, pilates and wellness centres are closed. Some fitness services are happily freezing memberships, while others are encouraging customers to continue supporting their businesses by using online classes and workout apps. At this stage the government is allowing outdoor boot camp sessions with a 10-person limit.

Sam Tabone via Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 22: The F45 Training's Recovery Session launch at QT Melbourne on August 22, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

Libraries, Community Centres and Galleries These are all closed, though some libraries will have online access to literary resources. State Library Victoria has said people have free online access to library collections and ebooks, journals and other databases with a library membership. Bars, Pubs, Casinos and Nightclubs These are all closed including the licensed areas of hotels. However, bottle shops are still open. Cinemas There’s no chance of catching the latest film on the big screen at the moment. Event Cinemas has said customers who have pre-purchased tickets will automatically receive a refund and email notification. There will also be extensions on vouchers and gift cards expiring during the temporary cinema closure.