Aussie Newspaper Prints Extra Pages To Help Amid Coronavirus Toilet Paper Frenzy

An Australian newspaper is doing its part to help out as the nation struggles with a toilet paper “crisis” prompted by panic-buying amid the coronavirus outbreak. Darwin-based NT News, known for its tongue-in-cheek headlines and silly social media antics, printed a special edition with some extra blank pages on Thursday.

“Run out of loo paper? The NT News cares,” the front page reads. “That’s why we’ve printed an eight-page special liftout inside, complete with handy cut lines, for you to use in an emergency.”

YES, WE ACTUALLY DID PRINT IT #toiletpapercrisispic.twitter.com/jusP50ojYu — The NT News (@TheNTNews) March 4, 2020

The paper’s editor, Matt Williams, told Guardian Australia that the issue was selling well and was “certainly not a crappy edition.” Australians are buying so much toilet paper ― ahead of nonperishable foods, hand sanitizer and other products ― that shelves have been stripped bare in many stores. Supermarkets have implemented purchase limits on the number of rolls in an effort to limit the frenzy. This stockpiling comes despite reassurance from authorities, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, that there is adequate supply. Most of the nation’s toilet tissue is made domestically, and some manufacturers are reportedly moving into 24-hour production to meet the surging demand. The spike in purchases has prompted hashtags such as #ToiletPaperCrisis, #ToiletPaperApocalypse and #ToiletPaperGate to spread on social media.

The women behind me at the Aldi check out #toiletpaper#coronavirusaustraliapic.twitter.com/XnenmvnQaR — Sonia Giusto (@SoniaCrestpac) March 3, 2020

I didn't realise Caronavirus made you shit that much!#toiletpapergatepic.twitter.com/WOZ0weR1yY — Andy Lee (@andy_lee) March 4, 2020

The uptick began over the weekend when new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the country. As of Friday, Australia had over 50 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. In Sydney, where demand has surged the most, police were called to an altercation at a supermarket Wednesday with reports of a knife being pulled in a dispute over toilet paper rolls. When a truck carrying toilet paper burst into flames near the city of Brisbane in a bizarre accident, fire authorities said they were thankful nobody was hurt and they were able to “save” half of the vehicle’s “precious” cargo. Ethical toilet paper delivery service Who Gives A Crap advised that its sales had skyrocketed by 800% and it was sold out due to “panic buying madness.”

HuffPost Shelves are bare in supermarkets across Sydney.

Official guidance had suggested that people practice good hygiene and consider stocking up on two weeks’ worth of food and household goods if necessary. The New South Wales state health department has since advised that there’s no need to bulk-buy toilet paper and other products, highlighting that people can call on friends, family and grocery delivery services in the event of a 14-day self-isolation. The frenzy took on a life of its own on social media.

What people in the past thought 2020 was gonna be like: flying cars, cure for cancer, cities on the moon



What 2020 is really like: man tasered in regional town after alleged store fight over toilet paper shortage — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) March 5, 2020

If you need that much bog roll for a potential 14 day quarantine, I think Coronavirus is the least of your troubles 💩🤦🏼‍♀️ #ToiletPaperApocalypse#toiletpapercrisispic.twitter.com/GvSAjkZLtm — KB (@KTB1115) March 4, 2020

When last month’s ironic housewarming gift is suddenly revealed to be eerily prophetic #ToiletPaperApocalypsepic.twitter.com/S68BdLhOTb — Sherryn Groch (@Sherryn_G) March 4, 2020

You’re a bit buggered if you do actually need to buy toilet paper. — Hugh Riminton (@hughriminton) March 5, 2020

Who wants to help us start a rumour that reading Australian literature is just as vital as toilet paper for survival so we can get some indie bookstores looking like this? pic.twitter.com/lICL8644Dw — City of Literature (@MelCityofLit) March 5, 2020