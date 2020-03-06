Coronavirus Toilet Paper Hysteria: Love Island's Sophie Monk Rolls Out Hilarious Response

As Australians buy and hoard essential items like toilet paper amid the coronavirus outbreak, some are rolling with the punches and seeing the lighter side to the panic and frenzy. Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk has poked fun at shoppers’ bulk-buying, sharing an amusing photo on Instagram that shows her surrounded by toilet paper rolls while sitting in a bath tub. “Holy shit. I’ve bulk bought loo paper since I was a kid! DM me if you need some. Check my story’s (sic),” wrote the 40-year-old.

The TV star’s accompanying Instagram stories showed videos she had captured of empty toilet paper shelves at supermarket aisles, a commonality across many grocery stores at the moment. Earlier this week social media images and viral footage showed empty shelves in Sydney and Canberra supermarkets after coronavirus fears prompted shoppers to stock up on foods like pasta and supplies such as toilet paper. CEO of Richies IGA told Channel Nine’s Today Show on Wednesday the rush hadn’t impacted fresh produce or deli but he did admit the past 24 hours had been unprecedented.

WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images A shopper passes empty shelves usually stocked with toilet paper in a supermarket in Melbourne on March 5, 2020.

WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images People leave a Costco warehouse with rolls of toilet paper amongst their groceries in Melbourne on March 5, 2020.

“I have been in the industry 45 years, been through the SARS and have never seen anything like this before,” Harrison said. “Toilet paper but also tissues, hand towels. Long life milk. It’s basically the products that have extended code that don’t have a used by date that are starting to move, rice, flour. They are selling. We are starting to see red meat shoot off the shelves as well. “It’s almost a wipeout now. We do need the public to be a little bit more responsible.”

The women behind me at the Aldi check out #toiletpaper#coronavirusaustraliapic.twitter.com/XnenmvnQaR — Sonia Giusto (@SoniaCrestpac) March 3, 2020