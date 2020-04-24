Australia Chief Medical Officer Questions Trump's 'Disinfectant Injections' Cure For COVID-19

He warned, however, that “it would be irresponsible for us to say that we feel that the summer is going to totally kill the virus. ... That’s not the case.”

Bryan added that these new observations about the virus’ interactions with light should not take away from the coronavirus guidance set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other health officials on the coronavirus task force were wary of Trump’s suggestions about using light to kill the virus.

When Trump asked whether sunlight and heat could “cure” the virus, task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said no.

“Not as a treatment,” Birx told Trump. “Certainly, fever is a good thing. When you have a fever, it helps your body respond. But not as … I’m not seeing heat or light as…”

Trump interjected, saying it would be “a great thing to look at.”