The director-general of the World Health Organisation has said a Covid-19 vaccine could be ready “by the end of this year”.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not elaborate on his words during a meeting of WHO’s executive board on Tuesday.

Calling for world leaders to commit to ensuring vaccines would be equally distributed when they become available, he said in his closing remarks: “We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope.”

In the Australia, the vaccine thought to be closest to the finishing line is that being developed by Oxford University, in collaboration with the pharmaceutical giant Astra Zeneca.

Nine experimental vaccines are in the pipeline of the WHO-led Covax global vaccine facility that aims to distribute two billion doses by the end of 2021.