Victoria will send in the army to question people who have tested positive for COVID-19 as it battles to control an outbreak that claimed a record number of lives on Friday. The state recorded six deaths overnight, the highest daily toll for the nation since the pandemic began. It also recorded 300 new infections, dropping from a record of 484 on Wednesday. Victoria will deploy Australian Defence Force personnel to the homes of people who have tested positive and who have not answered telephone calls, in order to kick start the contact tracing process, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Asanka Ratnayake via Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 24: Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews wearing a mask arrives for a press conference on July 24, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

A flare-up of infections in Melbourne prompted the government to enforce a six-week partial lockdown and make face masks mandatory for its residents or risk a $200 fine. “This is about going that extra step to make sure that we cannot just call but we can connect... get that interview done and then begin the process of tracing contacts,” Andrews said at a press conference. “If you were door knocked and you were not found at home...that would almost certainly lead to you being fined.”

Robert Cianflone via Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 23: Police and the Australian military patrol the banks of the Yarra River on July 23, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.