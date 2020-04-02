Wimbledon 2020 Tournament Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The tennis tournament, due to begin on June 29, was called off completely by the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday, the first time since the Second World War .

Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

In a statement, bosses said: “It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

“The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.”