Correspondent Dragged For Asking Trump If The Term 'Chinese Food' Is Racist

A journalist for a very-pro-Donald Trump cable network is being dragged on Twitter after asking the president a truly terrible question during Thursday’s press conference regarding the coronavirus.

Although the World Health Organization has cautioned leaders against stigmatising an area or ethnic group by using it as the name of a disease, Trump has repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese Virus.”

As a result, he’s been slammed for potentially encouraging discrimination against people of Asian heritage.

Chanel Rion, a correspondent for One America News Network — a small cable network known as the outlet for people who think Fox News is too liberal — decided to take “whataboutism” to its breaking point by asking Trump a softball question.

“Do you consider the use of the term ‘Chinese food’ racist? Because it’s food that originates in China and has roots in China?” Rion asked.

But she didn’t stop there, not when there were other dubious right-wing conspiracy theories to promote:

And on that note. Major left-wing news media, even in this room, have teamed up with Chinese Communist Party narratives, and they are claiming that you are racist for making these claims about Chinese virus. Is it alarming that major media players, just to oppose you, are consistently siding with foreign state propaganda, Islamic state radicalism, Latin gangs and cartels. And they work right here at the White House with direct access to you and your team.

Trump seemed to appreciate the opportunity to respond to a question that allowed him to bash the media for asking him relevant questions about how his administration is handling the coronavirus crisis.

“It amazes me when I read the things that I read. It amazes me when I read The Wall Street Journal, which is so negative,” he said, taking the opportunity to also bash The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Trump then accused the press of using “different slogans and different concepts almost every week trying to catch something.”

After the president claimed that the press was dishonest, Rion chimed in, “They’re more than dishonest, they’re siding with state propaganda,” according to Mediaite.

But some Twitter users thought Rion sounded like the person siding with state propaganda.