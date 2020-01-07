Cost Of Australia Bushfires Mount: ‘Very Significant Economic Impact’

REUTERS Fallen trees partially block roads in the fire-grounds near Eden, Australia January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Firefighters used cool weather on Tuesday to try to strengthen containment lines around almost 200 bushfires burning in the country’s southeast, Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepared to meet with insurance and bank executives to discuss the cost of the crisis. Fires have razed more than 8 million hectares of land, an area nearly the size of Austria, killing 25 people and destroying or damaging thousands of homes. The Insurance Council of Australia increased its estimate for damages claims from the fires to more than A$700 million on Tuesday, with claims expected to jump further when more fire-hit areas are accessible.

Thousands of people have been left homeless, while many in rural towns have spent days without electricity, telecommunications and, in some cases, drinking water. Military-coordinated rescue and support efforts were ongoing. Morrison, who has been criticised for his handling of the crisis, on Monday pledged A$2 billion to a newly created National Bushfire Recovery Agency, a commitment that could threaten his election promise to deliver the first budget surplus in more than a decade this financial year. “There’s going to be a very significant economic impact, but ... we want to get money out into these communities as fast as possible,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the ABC ahead of planned meetings between Morrison and financial bosses.

SAEED KHAN via Getty Images TOPSHOT - A military helicopter flies above a burning woodchip mill in Eden, in Australia's New South Wales state on January 6, 2020. - January 5 brought milder conditions, including some rainfall in New South Wales and neighbouring Victoria state, but some communities were still under threat from out-of-control blazes, particularly in and around the town of Eden in New South Wales near the Victorian border. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)