Widespread calls have been made to remove Donald Trump from office with immediate effect after the outgoing US president encouraged a mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol building.

Four people were killed on Wednesday, including a woman shot by law enforcement, as the violent crowd smashed their way into the government building, with two pipe bombs found and dismantled by police.

Trump directly told his supporters to march on Capitol Hill during a speech made earlier in the day, during which he promised to “never concede” said “theft” had been involved in the outcome of the general election.

The president failed to urge his supporters, many of whom were heard chanting “stop the steal” to go home as the violence escalated, tweeting a video more than an hour after the Capitol itself had been breached finally asking the crowd to “go home”.

But even that instruction was mired with repeated allegations of a fraudulent election and telling the violent mob he felt their “pain”.

The president’s incitement and encouragement of Wednesday’s events has led to urgent calls for him to be removed from office with immediate effect, despite being just days away from the end of his presidential term and the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Within hours of police regaining control of the Capitol two routes to Trump’s removal had already been set out.

Impeachment, again

The first is impeachment – a second time for Trump – called for by several Democratic lawmakers, and one Republican.

Democrat representative Ilhan Omar said on Wednesday afternoon that she was already drawing up articles of impeachment, as many politicians remained under lockdown inside the Capitol building.

“Donald J Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives and removed from office by the United States Senate,” she tweeted.

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfil our oath.”